Fire at Indonesia prison kills 40 -official
A fire at a jail in Indonesia's Banten province has killed 40 people, Rika Aprianti, a spokeswoman of the prison department of the law and human rights ministry, said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
"The cause is under investigation," she said, adding that the fire broke out at 1 to 2 a.m. on Wednesday and authorities were still evacuating the jail.
