Formal talks on India-EU Free Trade Agreement to start this month

Progress has been made on the resumption of the India-EU free trade agreement negotiations and the formal talks would start this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

Addressing the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy, Jaishankar stressed that the strategic convergence between India and the EU is reflected in their positions on key regional and global issues, including on Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

There was a landmark summit this May between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 27 leaders of the European Union in Portugal and one of its important outcomes is the resumption of FTA negotiations that have remained stalled since 2013 from the time of the previous government, he said.

"Not just that there has already been some progress in that regard and actually the formal talks start this month," Jaishankar said.

India and the European Union had announced in May the resumption of talks for a free trade agreement, eight years after its suspension, and agreed to launch negotiations for two key pacts on investment protection and geographical indications.

"We have also agreed to conclude early an investment agreement, and one on geographical indicators. The India-EU connectivity partnership is also important for its bilateral implications, its quality connotations and its third country possibilities," Jaishankar said.