Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan celebrates Hindi Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

As part of celebrations to commemorate the 75 years of India’s Independence, the Embassy of India, Baku organized an event on September 14, 2021, to celebrate Hindi Day. Hindi Day is celebrated every year on 14 September marking the adoption of the Hindi language as the official language of India in 1949. The event was attended by members of the Indian diaspora, friends of India in Azerbaijan, and the students and faculty members of Azerbaijan University of languages and Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

In his address, Ambassador of India B.Vanlalvawna underlined the significance of Hindi Day and said that the occasion was an opportunity to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage which is one of the themes of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He also highlighted the joint collaboration of the Embassy with the Azerbaijan University of Languages for the promotion of Hindi in Azerbaijan. The head of India Center at Azerbaijan University of Languages, Ms. Saida Mizayeva, and other members spoke in Hindi on the occasion giving out details of the promotion of the Hindi language in Azerbaijan.