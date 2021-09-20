Taliban leader seeks foreign assistance for displaced Afghans

A Taliban leader has urged action and help from the international community, including donor agencies, to help displaced Afghans ahead of the approaching winter, Trend reports citing AlJazeera.

In recent days, aid groups have warned Afghanistan faces an “impending humanitarian crisis” if aid and resources are not delivered to the country.

Poverty could soar to 97 percent by the middle of next year, according to the United Nations’ World Food Programme, as famine and drought forces thousands to move to the cities in search of refuge.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, the Taliban’s minister for refugees, Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, said while thousands of people were internally displaced, there was “now peace in Afghanistan and everyone could return home”.