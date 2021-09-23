Digital India push: Cabinet secretary asks officials to use tech, speed up capital expenditure

With digital India in focus, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has shot off a letter to all secretaries to the central government, asking them to focus on data, digitalisation and the announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech.

The letter by the cabinet secretary, which was written on September 20, two days after PM Modi held a meeting with all secretaries across ministries, emphasises making sure that all schemes and programmes of the Government of India have an inbuilt digital component.

The letter reads that the idea of "data as wealth" needs to be embraced and also focuses on how the governance of data can help transform the lives of countrymen.

The communication from the cabinet secretary goes on to say that the implementation of budget announcements needs to be taken forward in right direction, and also points out how capital expenditure needs to be speeded up to meet targets as progress in many ministries at the end of the first quarter of the financial year is not satisfactory.

The cabinet secretary further asked all the secretaries to identify and implement actionable points from PM Modi's speech and work to ensure implementation of the same in a time-bound manner. The ministries and departments have also been asked to report progress of implementation regularly on the e-Samiksha portal.