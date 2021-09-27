Pfizer CEO believes world could return to normal in a year after pandemic
Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, believes that it would be possible to return to normal life after the COVID-19 pandemic within a year, noting that it would require annual vaccinations, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Within a year I think we will be able to come back to normal life," Bourla said in an interview with ABC.
He added, "I don’t think that this means that the variants will not continue coming, and I don’t think that this means that we should be able to live our lives without having vaccinations." "But that, again, remains to be seen," Bourla said.
