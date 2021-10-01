Piyush Goyal proposes $1 trillion target for India-US trade
Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday proposed an ambitious target of $1 trillion for India-US bilateral trade over the next 10 years even as he expressed frustration over the failure of the two sides to conclude an agreement despite multiple rounds of talks with the former Donald Trump-led US administration.
“India and the US can be two countries which should be looking at a balanced future trade of upwards of $1 trillion dollars in the next 10 years,” Goyal said at the virtual annual leadership summit of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, an advocacy group, that began on Wednesday. “I’m happy to engage with the US, and look for expanding our economic partnership.”
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Several Armenians on int’l wanted list for crimes against Azerbaijanis in Patriotic War - Prosecutor General
Search continues for Azerbaijani servicemen who went missing during Second Karabakh War - military prosecutor
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation shouldn’t concern third countries - Turkish president's administration
US conducting negotiations with Uzbekistan to use military facilities for counterterrorism operations
Azerbaijan created high tech modern army while Armenia played deceitful political games - Lithuanian journalist
President Aliyev signs order changing composition of Mixed Commission on Co-op between Azerbaijan and Czech Republic
Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill on approval of memorandum on exercises of Azerbaijani, Turkish special forces