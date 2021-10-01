Piyush Goyal proposes $1 trillion target for India-US trade

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday proposed an ambitious target of $1 trillion for India-US bilateral trade over the next 10 years even as he expressed frustration over the failure of the two sides to conclude an agreement despite multiple rounds of talks with the former Donald Trump-led US administration.

“India and the US can be two countries which should be looking at a balanced future trade of upwards of $1 trillion dollars in the next 10 years,” Goyal said at the virtual annual leadership summit of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, an advocacy group, that began on Wednesday. “I’m happy to engage with the US, and look for expanding our economic partnership.”