India, Australia sign terms of reference for conduct of navy to navy talks

India and Australia on Wednesday inked the terms of reference (ToR) for the conduct of navy to navy talks under the framework of ‘Joint Guidance for the India-Australia Navy to Navy Relationship’, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

"The document would be pivotal in consolidating the shared commitment to promote peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," read the statement.

The ToR set out the broad objective of achieving deeper mutual understanding, trust and transparency, improved goodwill and understanding of each other’s concerns and future directions, and provides detailed guidance for the conduct of the bilateral talks. They also provide flexibility for implementation of separate agreements based on the specific outcomes of the talks.

This is the first such document signed by the Indian Navy with any country. The signing ceremony was held virtually between Rear Admiral Jaswinder Singh, of the Indian Navy and Rear Admiral Christopher Smith of the Royal Australian Navy.