Dubai expo will strengthen India-UAE ties: minister

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the Dubai Expo 2020 will further strengthen India-UAE relations especially exports.

Speaking to ANI, Goyal said, "Dubai Expo 2020 is an important event. The UAE has given the most important place to India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince share a good relation. We will have a high-level task force meeting with their senior ministers. It will further strengthen the India-UAE relation and exports."

Dubai Expo 2020, which was delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is all set to start from Friday. Dubai Expo 2020 will be the world's second-biggest (after Tokyo Olympics) event since the beginning of the ongoing pandemic and is expected to attract millions of visitors from across the globe.

From India, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is scheduled to inaugurate the country's pavilion on Thursday. The India Pavilion is the largest one. It will display the emergence of a New India.

Coinciding with India's celebrations of Amrut Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence, Expo 2020 will be a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities.