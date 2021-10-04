Three killed in helicopter crash in Moscow region
A helicopter crashed on Sunday in the Moscow region, killing three people, TASS news agency reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"A Robinson helicopter fell down in a highway in the city of Lytkarino. There were three people, one woman and two men, onboard. All died," it said, citing a source in the local emergencies services.
No fire followed, and an investigation is underway, according to TASS.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Aliyev inspects house of Tartar city resident, destroyed as result of Armenian terror, views condition created in new house
Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh war constituted source of pride for all Turkic Council Member States - SecGen