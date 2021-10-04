Incoming Japan PM to call Oct 31 election - NHK

Other News 4 October 2021 08:50 (UTC+04:00)
Incoming Japan PM to call Oct 31 election - NHK

Japan's incoming Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who will formally take office on Monday, is set to dissolve parliament next week and call an election for Oct 31, public broadcaster NHK said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The surprise move, amid widespread expectations for a poll in November, appears to be aimed at exploiting a traditional honeymoon period accorded to new governments and a sharp drop in the number of coronavirus infections.

Outgoing prime minister Yoshihide Suga enjoyed support ratings of about 70% soon after taking office about a year ago, but was pummelled by criticism of his handling of the pandemic, leading him to make way for a new face to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) through the election.

Tags:
