Alstom offers world's fastest train to India
Alstom India had held discussions with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), and Megha Engineering, the only two contenders for private train operations in bids called by the Railway ministry.
According to Alain Spohr, managing director at Alstom India talks were also held with one more player that did not put in a bid.
“We have decided to support private train operations as a partner if the opportunity comes back.
"We are proposing a special train based on the High Speed technology that is used in France,” Spohr told Business Standard.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Al ArabiyaTV channel on October 4, 2020
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev addresses the people due to liberation of Jabrayil city on October 4, 2020 (PHOTO)
President Aliyev inspects house of Tartar city resident, destroyed as result of Armenian terror, views condition created in new house