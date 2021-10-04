Alstom offers world's fastest train to India

Alstom India had held discussions with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), and Megha Engineering, the only two contenders for private train operations in bids called by the Railway ministry.

According to Alain Spohr, managing director at Alstom India talks were also held with one more player that did not put in a bid.

“We have decided to support private train operations as a partner if the opportunity comes back.

"We are proposing a special train based on the High Speed technology that is used in France,” Spohr told Business Standard.