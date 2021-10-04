300 railway stations to be connected with high-speed rail corridors in India

In his first visit to Jodhpur after assuming the charge as Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday (2 October) said 150 railway stations would be redeveloped, and around 300 stations would be connected with a high-speed corridor across the country.

The Railway Minister said eight stations, namely Jaipur, Gandhinagar (Jaipur), Jodhpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner and Abu Road (Sirohi), will be redeveloped in Rajasthan.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given me this responsibility and my father has wished me to bring smiles on the faces of each passenger. I would try my best to rise to the expectations of both," he said, reports The Economic Times.

The Udaipur Railway station will be redeveloped on a Design-Build Finance Operate Transfer (DBFOT) model on the principle of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD).

The total area for development is 4,98,115 sq.m, and the built-up area for station estate development is 1,01,374 sqm.

The indicative cost for redevelopment is Rs 132 crore over a three-year timeframe, while the concessionaire period is 60 years.