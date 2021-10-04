Indian EAM Jaishankar, Colombian Foreign Minister Discuss Boosting Bilateral Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held extensive talks with his visiting Colombian counterpart Marta Lucia Ramirez with a focus on boosting bilateral ties in areas of health, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and space.

Ramirez, who is also Vice President of Colombia, began a three-day visit to India on Friday. A 48-member delegation of experts and officials in the fields of health and science and technology is accompanying her.

"The leaders held a comprehensive dialogue covering sectors such as health, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and space. Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

During the talks, Mr Jaishankar underlined India's priorities with respect to UN reforms and both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in multilateral fora, it said.