India can help UAE bring down healthcare costs: Minister

India has a “significant potential” to reduce the UAE’s healthcare costs with its competitively priced medicines, and also improve the supply of paramedical staff and doctors, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal — who is on a visit to the UAE.

“India can add value to the healthcare system in the UAE. India has over the years developed extremely competitively priced medicines, which can serve the people,” said Goyal.

As many people from the UAE also come to India seeking medical care, he said, adding that the South Asian country will not only be able to provide facilities and improve medicines, but also provide more technical personnel, paramedical staff and doctors to the UAE.

“We will also be able to provide world-class, quality healthcare facilities for UAE nationals and visitors who come to India for any medical assistance,” the minister said at a Press briefing at the Indian consulate in Dubai on Saturday.

Indian medicines are one of the cheapest globally. And as per Medbelle, a London-based digital healthcare provider, it is among the five cheapest countries in the world for medicines, with prices that are 73.82 percent less than the global median.