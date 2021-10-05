70% of India's adult population administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Union Health Minister

Seventy percent of India's adult population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday as the total doses given across the country crossed 91 crore.

According to officials, 25% of the adult population has been administered both doses.

"Strong Nation, Rapid Vaccination: India has administered the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on 70% of the population. Under PM @NarendraModiji, India is achieving new landmarks in the fight against the pandemic. Keep it up India, let us fight Corona," the Minister said in a tweet.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country under the nationwide anti-coronavirus inoculation drive crossed 91 crore on Monday.

More than 71 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 9.50 pm, according to the Co-WIN portal.