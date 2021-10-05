Indian Navy to operate mix of nuclear and conventional diesel-electric submarines: Govt

The Indian Navy will operate a mix of nuclear and conventional diesel-electric submarines in the future to deal with the threats around the country, according to a senior government official's statement on Monday.



The announcement comes against the backdrop of the Australian Navy's decision to cancel its USD 90 billion deal with France for building conventional submarines and opt for building nuclear boats only.



“For the Australian Navy, the threat is more in the open oceans and the areas around that area. The decision to scrap a conventional submarine deal makes sense for them. While for us, the need is to tackle threats both near our coastal areas as well as in the open seas. That is why the Indian Navy would build a fleet which would include both nuclear as well as conventional submarines,” the official said.

The official further added that for a country like India, having a mix of both types of submarines makes more sense economically, as the cost of operating and building nuclear attack submarines is more than double the cost of building conventional diesel-electric submarines.

The official was commenting on the ongoing debate on whether India and other navies should follow suit and go for building only nuclear submarines as they are more capable and stealthier than conventional submarines.