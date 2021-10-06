PM Modi's New India based on women development, holistic education

he two pillars of the New India envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is based on women development and holistic education policy.

The realization that education and women are two pillars to be enjoined in the push for development has taken roots with regular policy decisions that are slowly but surely ensuring an empowered and educated India, reported Saudi Gazette.

"The progress of humanity is incomplete without the empowerment of women," Modi has repeatedly espoused. And a women-led national transformation has been a defining feature under his government.

These two pillars will emerge as the foundation of the national transformation en route to the realization of New India.

The new National Education Policy (NEP-2020) that was unveiled last year proposed sweeping changes in school and higher education. The policy is aimed at revamping the education system and turning it into a much more future-oriented and job-focused initiative as well, reported Saudi Gazette.

The NEP-2020 is a visionary education policy of the 21st-century that was launched with the aim to bring out the capabilities of each student, universalize education, build capacities and transform the learning landscape.