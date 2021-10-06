India’s services sector activity expands in September; employment rises for first time in 10 months

India’s services sector activity continued to expand in September, supported by favourable underlying demand amid the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, but lost some momentum from August’s 18-month high level, a monthly survey said on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index fell from 56.7 in August to 55.2 in September, but remained well above its long-run average.

“Despite easing from August, the rate of expansion was marked and the second-fastest since February 2020,” the survey said.

Buoyed by signs of improvements in underlying demand, Indian service providers took on additional staff during September. The increase in employment ended a nine month sequence of job shedding, but was marginal overall as some panellists indicated having sufficient workforces to deal with their workloads.