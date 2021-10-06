WHO to take final call on approval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin next week

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will take a final call on the emergency use listing (EUL) for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin by next week. India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, demonstrated 77.8 per cent efficacy in its Phase 3 clinical trial.

Representatives of Bharat Biotech made a presentation before the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) in Geneva in this regard on Tuesday. The jab has been approved in 14 countries and 70 million doses have been distributed overseas, the vaccine maker told WHO.

Grading of evidence assessment is on and the WHO could recommend Covaxin for those aged 18 and above, sources told India Today.

Sources added that SAGE took into consideration the evidence for vaccine efficacy and safety in adults as well as older age groups. The expert body also determined whether evidence for efficacy bands varies in the case of recipients with comorbidities.

In addition, Bharat Biotech also informed SAGE that trials for the use of Covaxin in children below 18 years of age are underway in India. Data for the same will be submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) shortly.