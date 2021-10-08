Covid-19 cases down, India to issue tourist visas from October 15

One-and-a-half years after India suspended tourist visas in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre on Thursday announced it will begin issuing visas from October 15, although tourists will be allowed entry into India only in chartered flights for a month.

Those who want to visit India on “bubble flights” or scheduled commercial flights would have to wait until November 15, the government said.

“After considering various inputs, the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) has decided to begin granting of fresh tourist visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from October 15, 2021,” the MHA said in a statement.

It stated that foreign tourists entering India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only from November 15 on fresh tourist visas.