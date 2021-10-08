India, UK begin two-week military exercise in Uttarakhand

India and the UK kickstarted a two-week military exercise at Chaubatia in Uttarakhand to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries, the Indian Army said on Thursday.

The 6th edition of the ''Ajeya Warrior'' exercise is part of an initiative to develop interoperability and sharing of expertise with friendly foreign nations. The exercise will culminate on October 20.

"An Infantry Company from the Indian Army and an equivalent strength from the UK Army would be sharing their experiences gained during the conduct of various military operations in their respective countries and during the overseas engagement," the Army said.

"Together, both the armies stand to benefit from their varied experiences," it said.

Both armies would familiarise with each other's weapons, equipment, tactics and procedures for carrying out joint military operations.