4 terrorists killed in clash with security forces in SW Pakistan

Four terrorists were killed in a clash with Pakistani security forces near Awaran district of the country's southwest Balochistan province, an army statement said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Paramilitary troops Frontier Corps "spotted and engaged terrorists move … During intense exchange of fire, four terrorists killed," the Pakistani military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.

The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition during the operation, according to the statement.