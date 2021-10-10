India's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,953,475

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,953,475 on Sunday, even as 18,166 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of new cases recorded in a day are the lowest in the past 214 days, said a statement by the federal health ministry.

Besides, as many as 214 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 450,589.

Most number of deaths, 101, were reported from the southern state of Kerala, which continues to be the worst COVID-affected state in India. It was followed by 44 deaths in south-western state of Maharashtra.

There are still 230,971 active COVID-19 cases in the country even as there was a decline of 5672 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 33,271,915 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 23,624 were discharged during the past 24 hours.