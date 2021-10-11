India at UN says will ramp up production capacity as new Indian vaccines come on stream

India has informed the UN that it will ramp up its production capacity as new Indian vaccines come on stream, emphasising that the supply chains of raw materials must be kept open as COVID-19 vaccines need to reach every corner of the globe.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti on Friday said that India has provided medical related assistance and subsequently, vaccines to numerous countries all over the world.

“We meet at a time when the Covid crisis is nowhere near the end. However, with the introduction of vaccines, there is hope that we will finally be able to turn the corner,” he said while speaking at the UN General Assembly General Debate of the Second Committee on “Crisis, Resilience and Recovery” Accelerating Progress towards the 2030 Agenda’.

“As Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi mentioned, we will resume this and work closely with other partners to end this pandemic. For this, the supply chains of raw materials must be kept open. We will ramp up production capacity as new Indian vaccines come on stream,” Tirumurti said.