AIIB helps strengthen healthcare infrastructure in India

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), a multilateral development bank, announced on Tuesday that it will help India expand its medical infrastructure facilities to address future health problems. A Beijing-based funding agency said it is working with the Government of India to develop climate change-resistant infrastructure projects.

“When we review project proposals, we work with the Government of India to prioritize infrastructure projects that can address climate change. This is very important in our minds. Yes, we have made some very significant progress in this regard, “AIIB President Jin Rikun said at a virtual conference beside the annual meeting.

He said the AIIB has funded a project to address a pandemic in India and appreciates the fact that the Government of India is containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are looking forward to a quick return to normal domestic infrastructure investment operations, which will also help improve the healthcare system. We will consider climate change-resistant infrastructure in the future. Supports India’s infrastructure. Efforts to improve the health care system. There needs to be a good balance between physical and social infrastructure. “

He added that the AIIB believes India is in great need to strengthen its health care system given its population size.

Liqun also announced that the AIIB will align its operations with the goals of the Paris Agreement by July 1, 2023.

Banks currently estimate cumulative climate finance approvals of US $ 50 billion by 2030. This amount represents a four-fold increase in the annual climate finance commitment since AIIB began publishing its numbers in 2019.