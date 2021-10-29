Deliberate weaponisation of pathogens big concern: NSA Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday called for the need to build comprehensive national capabilities and bio-defence, bio-safety, and bio-security, saying that “deliberate weaponisation of dangerous pathogens” was a matter of serious concern.

Doval was speaking on ‘National security preparedness in the age of disasters and pandemics’, at the Pune Dialogue on National Security (PDNS) 2021 organised by Pune International Centre. “The deliberate weaponisation of dangerous pathogens is a serious concern. This has heightened the need to build comprehensive national capabilities and bio-defence, bio-safety, and bio-security,” he said.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic has reinforced the need to predict threats and while biological research has legitimate scientific purposes, its dual-use application can be misused.