Reciprocal Vaccine Certification Mechanism For India's Partners: Foreign Secretary

India has proposed a reciprocal COVID-19 vaccine certification framework to its partner countries and the G20 to ensure a simplified international travel regime and several nations have already agreed to it, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday.

The mechanism is based on reciprocal recognition of the integrity of the vaccine certification process by the partner countries and it will help in normalising international travel, he said at a media briefing.

On the delay in the grant of Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin by the World Health Organisation, Mr Shringla said India is hopeful of getting the approval soon.

The foreign secretary said the regulatory body concerned of the WHO put some questions to Bharat Biotech and approval for the vaccine should come if the queries are responded to effectively.

"India has proposed to its partner countries, primarily countries that Indian citizens normally travel to, that we should have a mutual (mechanism) that you recognise our vaccine certification and we will mutually recognise your vaccine certification," Mr Shringla said.

"Now the advantage of this is that as we keep adding new vaccines to our stock of national vaccines, you do not need to go to every country to try and get recognition. You recognise the certification that we issue, you recognise its integrity and we will give you mutual treatment," he said.