Poll body chief visits Uzbekistan as international observer for presidential polls

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra visited Uzbekistan as an international observer for the October 24 presidential election there.

The CEC led a three-member delegation, according to an Election Commission statement on Thursday.

Mr Chandra held a meeting with Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan Zainiddin M Nizamkhodjaev on electoral cooperation on October 21.

Mr Nizamkhodjaev briefed Mr Chandra about various measures taken for the conduct of the presidential election, including single electronic voters' list, arrangements for in-person voting on poll day and early voting as well as COVID-19 safety protocols.

Mr Chandra spoke about the recent conduct of elections in India and various avenues for further strengthening electoral ties between the two countries through signing of MoU on electoral cooperation and training and capacity building programmes which the Election Commission would be happy to organise for Uzbekistan election officials.

Delegates from Uzbekistan have been participating in the EC's International Election Visitors Programmes (IEVP) organised during elections. Officials from Uzbekistan have also been attending training programmes organised by the EC.

The presidential election in Uzbekistan was held under the country's new election code.