India to raise issues related to terrorism at G20 Summit in Rome: External Affairs Secretary

India will raise issues related to cross-border terrorism, terror financing and terror-related activities having an impact on it and the world at the G20 summit with member countries also slated to discuss ways to build back from COVID-19 pandemic, External Affairs Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday.

Briefing reporters about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy for G20 summit and to the UK for COP 26 meeting, Shringla said that G20 follows an economics-oriented agenda but India "will not be falling short in raising issue like cross-border terrorism, terror financing and terror-related activities having impact on ourselves and on the world".

"It is important to see policies on corruption, tax evasion, money laundering but we will not be falling short in raising issues related to terrorism," he added. The two-day G20 summit will take place in Rome on October 30 and October 31.

Responding to a query on Afghanistan, the Foreign Secretary said G20 had organised a summit-level meeting on Afghanistan and the Prime Minister had participated in it.

"We have been forthcoming on humanitarian support. We did say we would like to see assistance in a direct, unhindered manner and distribution should be through other independent agencies. We are aware of the humanitarian needs of Afghanistan and we will be responsive to that situation if the correct situation is prevalent," he said.А