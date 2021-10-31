UN climate conference in Glasgow to bring together over 100 global leaders

More than 100 heads of states and governments from all over the world, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, will take part in the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference (COP26), to begin in Glasgow on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

In the run-up to the conference, about 25,000 people from 196 countries arrived to Scotland’s largest city for the two-week conference, including state officials, journalists, members of non-governmental organizations and businesses. About 10,000 police officers will be on duty to ensure their safety.

COP26 will be of special significance, partially due to the fact that it was postponed by one year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, and its organizers admitted that it was hard to squeeze the tasks and agenda of two conferences into one. Besides, this conference will sum up the results of the five-year cycle, which began when the Paris Agreement on climate change was signed during COP21 in 2015.

The organizers and the host nation are facing a serious challenge of convincing the international community that the deal is working and persuading its participants to undertake new serious obligations (in accordance with the Paris Agreement, this should be done every five years).

In the weeks that preceded the summit, it became known that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend it in person. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will not travel to Glasgow as well.