'It's my duty to raise voice for developing nations': COP26 would do well to heed PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful address at the COP26 Summit on Monday, where he drew the attention of the world towards the plight of the developing nations which were reeling under the repercussions of climate change.

While urging developed nations to pledge $1 trillion for climate action, PM Modi asserted that it was imperative to highlight how climate change was threatening the existence of several developing nations. Prime Minister Modi urged the forum to take major steps to save the world, and called it the absolute 'need of the hour'.

Addressing COP26 PM Modi said, "India is moving with great courage and intent towards tackling issues with the climate. India at the same time also understands the plight of developing nations. We will continue to raise their problems as well.

"For many developing nations, climate change is turning out to be a major threat to their existence. We must take major steps to save the world. It is the need of the hour and will prove the relevance of this platform. I'm hopeful that decisions taken in Glasgow will save the future of our next generations," he added.

Concluding his speech, PM Modi also apologised to the Chair for taking extra time, asserting that he strongly believed that it was India's duty to be the voice of all developing nations who were tackling the effects of climate change. "Apologies for overshooing the time limit, but I believe it is my duty to raise my voice for developing nations. Hence, I have put more emphasis on it in my address. I thank everyone once again."