Ajit Doval holds strategic dialogue with France, agrees to strengthen defence & security ties

In a significant move, India and France agreed to strengthen defence and security partnership by enhancing intelligence and information sharing, bolstering mutual capabilities, expanding military drills and pursuing new initiatives in maritime, space and cyber domains.

The two countries resolved to expand the defence ties at a meeting of India-France strategic dialogue in Paris on Friday that was co-chaired by NSA Ajit Doval and Emmanuel Bonne, the Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Indian embassy in Paris said France reiterated its commitment to fully support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and defence industrialisation, joint research and technology development in India across a wide range of advanced capabilities.

France’s resolve to expand strategic cooperation with India came nearly two months after the unveiling of a new security alliance (AUKUS) by Australia, the UK and the US that had infuriated the French government.

The Indian delegation at the dialogue was led by Doval while the French side was headed by Bonne.

The French delegation included Admiral Jean-Philippe Rolland, the Chief Military Advisor to the French President.

Doval also met Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Florence Parly, Minister of Armed Forces, the embassy said in a statement.

It said the two sides discussed the global security environment, including current developments and long term challenges in the Indo-Pacific, the situation in Afghanistan, Africa, Southeast Asia and West Asia, the continuing challenge of terrorism and emerging threats in maritime, cyber and space domains.