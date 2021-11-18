After scaling Mount Kilimanjaro, 13-year-old Hyderabad girl has her eyes on other 6 summits

A 13-year-old girl from Hyderabad recently scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa known for its snow-capped peaks, and now wants to climb the rest of the six summits across the world, Trend reports citing Hindustan Times.

Muriki Pulakita Hasvi expressed her happiness and shared her experience of scaling Mount Kilimanjaro, a dormant volcano situated in northeastern Tanzania at 5,895 metres (19,340 feet), according to news agency ANI.

“It was an adventurous experience, Mount Kilimanjaro is such a mountain where you experience all the weather conditions," she told ANI.