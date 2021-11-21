India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,510,413
India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,510,413 on Sunday as 10,488 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Besides, 313 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 465,662.
There are still 122,714 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 2,154 active cases during the past day, the lowest number in 532 days, according to the ministry.
A total of 33,922,037 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 12,329 were discharged during the past 24 hours.
