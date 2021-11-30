Nepal unveils first shock table facility built with Indian aid

Bolstering its earthquake engineering, Nepal on Monday unveiled the country's first shock table facility with built-in funding support from the Government of India and United Nations Development Program .

The facility was inaugurated on the premises of Tribhuwan University Institute of Engineering (IOE), Pulchowk Campus.

The UN Development Agency and India built the facility in collaboration with the Department of Urban Development and Building Construction (DUDBC) under the Ministry of Urban Development and IOE, Pulchowk Campus.

The lately unveiled facility aims to strengthen the capacity of IOE for research and academic works on safer construction and retrofitting techniques.

"We are in one of the vulnerable places to live in and a large portion of the population still resides there. The technology which is being attempted to be practised here by the Pulchowk Engineering Campus is extremely important. This not only would protect those residential areas which are in danger but also from the upcoming disasters as such. This not only would help the efforts made by the government but also increase the awareness amongst the public," said Rahm Kumari Jhakri, Minister for Urban Development.

Minister Jhakri also underscored the need for doing more work on improving the safety of millions of houses in Nepal and promised to provide needful support to expand the research facility and its application.