Foreign Secretary, Bangladesh Foreign Minister discuss COVID-19 cooperation

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday and reviewed cooperation between the two countries on various aspects, including COVID-19.

Mr Shringla is on a two-day visit to the neighbouring country from today, a day after India and Bangladesh celebrated "Maitri Diwas", marking 50 years of diplomatic relations.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla called on FM Dr AK Abdul Momen. Reviewed wide-ranging & growing cooperation between two countries including our #Covid cooperation. Expressed satisfaction on the successful joint celebration of #MaitriDiwas," Indian mission in Bangladesh tweeted.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs statement, Mr Shringla is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on December 8.

Earlier today, Mr Shringla had met with his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud Bin Momen.