India's Harnaaz Sandhu brings home Miss Universe crown after 21 years
India's Harnaaz Sandhu is the new Miss Universe, 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000.
Ms Sandhu represented India today at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat, Israel.
The 21-year-old from Punjab claimed the crown edging out Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira and South Africa's Lalela Mswane.
Ms Sandhu was presented the crown by Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico.
Before the Chandigarh-based model, only two Indians have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Everything mined, destroyed, did any European organization condemn Armenia for this tragedy? - President Ilham Aliyev
I would like other Azerbaijani football teams to follow example of Qarabag football team - President Ilham Aliyev
Uniform of Qarabag football club and ball with autographs of players presented to President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)
"3+3" co-op platform to have positive influence on relations between countries of region - Russian ambassador
High expectations placed on new draft law "on Media" in Azerbaijan - Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency
Solar-powered drip irrigation system installed in Agdam Industrial Park - Azerbaijani president's special representative (PHOTO)
Belarus illuminates national library to revere Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev’s memory (PHOTO)