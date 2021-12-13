Regional cooperation must for maritime security: Indian Navy ex-Chief
Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba has said that a new set of maritime challenges are emerging in the Indo-Pacific region and that there is a need for collaborative measures to deal with the changing situation and lay down a strong security network.
He was speaking at the Military Literature Festival today.
“The Indian Ocean and the South China Sea, two important sub-parts of the Indo-Pacific region, have a plethora of risks, challenges and threats, as well as avenues for collaboration,” Admiral Lanba said, adding India’s approach in the region could be anchored on the concept of SAGAR, implying security and growth for all.
