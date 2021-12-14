Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes off the coast of Indonesia

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck off the coast of Indonesia on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the center, the quake’s epicenter was 117 kilometers northwest of the town of Maumere, which has a population of about 47,000, and was at a depth of five kilometers.

No casualties have been reported, no tsunami warning was issued.