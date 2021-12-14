French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction

French defence minister Florence Parly will make an official visit to India on September 10 to attend the ceremony marking the induction of the first batch of Rafale combat jets into the Indian Air Force (IAF) and to take forward cooperation in key areas such as the Indo-Pacific and joint exercises.

This will be Parly’s third official visit to India since 2017, and one of her first trips abroad since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Parly’s visit is aimed at strengthening France’s “forward-looking defence cooperation with India, its foremost Asian strategic partner”, according to a statement issued by the French embassy on Wednesday.

She will meet her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.