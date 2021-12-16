UNESCO declares ‘Durga Puja in Kolkata’ as 'intangible cultural heritage of humanity'

UNESCO has inscribed "Durga Puja in Kolkata" on the representative list of "intangible cultural heritage of humanity".

The decision was made by the intergovernmental committee of UNESCO’s 2003 convention on the safeguarding of intangible cultural heritage during the 16th session held in France.

UNESCO's committee commended Durga Puja for its initiatives to involve marginalised groups and individuals including women during Durga Puja.

With the inclusion of the Durga Puja on its list, India now has 14 "intangible cultural heritage" elements on UNESCO's representative list on intangible cultural heritage including Kumbh Mela and Yoga.

India is a signatory of the 2003 UNESCO convention which aims at safeguarding intangible heritage.