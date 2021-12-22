India's Union finance minister to hold pre-budget consultations with prominent economists

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold pre-budget consultations with prominent economists on Wednesday. The meeting will be held virtually.

“Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair Pre-Budget consultations with prominent economists tomorrow afternoon, 22nd December 2021, in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23,” the finance ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Since December 15, Sitharaman has been holding pre-budget consultations with representatives of various sectors. She has sought inputs from industry bodies, farmer organizations, economists and the experts of the services sector for reviving consumption and growth which is hit by the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Union finance minister's first meeting was with agri experts and agro-processing industry. Sitharaman has held six such pre-budget consultations till now with the latest one held on December 18 with stakeholders from health, education, rural development and water and sanitation.

She is set to present the Union Budget on February 1, next year.

Apart from Sitharaman's pre-budget consultations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has been meeting industry leaders. On Monday, he held pre-budget interactions with CEOs of companies from various sectors of industries.

During the interaction, PM Modi talked about the inherent strength of the country, displayed during the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Just like the country aspires for a podium finish at the Olympics, the country also wants to see our industries among the top five of the world in every sector, and this is something for which we should collectively work towards,” Modi said, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He thanked CEOs for their inputs, suggestions and exhorted them to make full use of policies such as the Production Linked Incentive scheme.

The Prime Minister underlined policy reforms saying that the Centre is firmly committed to taking initiatives that will give impetus to India's economic progress.