VP Naidu pays tributes to Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister and BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, describing him as the “man of the masses”.

Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades.

“One of the tallest Indian leaders, Atalji was an eminent parliamentarian, able administrator, prolific writer, mesmerising orator and above all, a great human being,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Vajpayee, the vice president said, brought systemic changes in governance to improve the lives of the people. He will always be remembered for strengthening democracy and ushering in a connectivity revolution in the country, Naidu added.