Other News 27 December 2021 13:18 (UTC+04:00)
1.5 crore fewer income tax returns filed so far in India

Over 4.43 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for financial year 2020-21 have been filed till December 25 with no indication of a further extension in the deadline (December 31) despite the fact that the number so far is over 1.5 crore less than that for the last year.

The Income Tax Department said 11.68 lakh returns were filed on Christmas.

Of the total, 2.41 crore ITR-1 returns were filed for fiscal 2020-21. ITR-1 form is filed by resident individuals having annual income below Rs 50 lakh and is considered a marker of middle class.

The filings so far are 58 lakh less than 2.99 crore ITR-1 returns filed for the previous fiscal. The figure was 3.11 crore for the 2018-2019 fiscal. ITR-4 filings have been showing an increase. Last year, over 1.49 crore ITR-4 returns were filed. This year, 1.09 crore ITR-4 returns have been filed so far.

