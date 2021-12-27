Made sure development works don't stop even during pandemic: PM Modi in Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth ₹11,000 crore in the Mandi district on Monday.

In his address following the event, PM Modi praised the state's efforts against the coronavirus pandemic and how the the development work remain unaffected. “Today, the Himachal Pradesh government has completed four years. During its tenure, the government fought against Covid-19 and also made sure that development works in the state do not stop," he said at the public meeting.

“There are two development models in the State. One is 'Sabka saath, Sabka vikas & Sabka vishwas'. The other model is 'Khud ka swarth, parivaar ka swarth'. Himachal Pradesh government is working on the first model and has implemented many development programs in the state," he also said.

Projects that were inaugurated include the 111 MW Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project, which has been built at a cost of around ₹2,080 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year and help the state earn revenue worth over ₹120 crore annually, officials have said.

He will also laid the foundation for the Renukaji Dam project, which was lying pending for around three decades until now.

Prior to the event, PM Modi presided over the second ground-breaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh global investors' meet. The meet is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through the start of projects worth around ₹28,000 crore, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's office.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by state chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and other senior officials at the event.