At 66, Lorraine More wins gold for India in powerlifting

Age is just a number for Lorraine More (66), who has won a gold medal for India by lifting 165kgs in the ongoing Asian Classic and Equipped powerlifting and bench press championship, in Istanbul, Turkey in the masters 3 category (60-69 age group).

The aim on how to keep bone density issues away after the age of 60 brought More, to the world of powerlifting – a journey beginning with lifting tiny two-kilogram dumbbells at her home, More now lifts weights of 165kgs with ease and she aims for bigger and better.

“It is a myth that after the age of 50 women cannot lift heavyweights. For women everything is possible and their body has the power to stay fit and stronger even after the age of 60. I just want to show all women what they are capable of,” said More, from Istanbul who is now getting ready to achieve another gold medal in the classic powerlifter act on Monday.

For her first international gold medal, More lifted 165 kg – Bench press (30kg), squat (60kg) and deadlift (75kg) in the equipped power lift squad category.