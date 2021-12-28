Vikram Misri, Indian ex-envoy to China, named deputy NSA

Vikram Misri, who was India’s envoy to Beijing for almost three years till early this month, has been named the next Deputy National Security Advisor.

He will succeed Pankaj Saran, ex-Indian envoy to Russia and Bangladesh who demits office on December 31. He was in Beijing during one of the most challenging phases in the relationship with China, as a border stand-off has been ongoing for more than 19 months now.

A 1989-batch IFS officer, Misri will bring in his foreign policy expertise from the region and beyond and will report to NSA Ajit Doval. The other two deputy NSAs are Rajender Khanna and Datta Pandsalgikar.

Misri, 57, has worked in the Prime Minister’s Office in the past, with three Prime Ministers — I K Gujral, Manmohan Singh and briefly, with Narendra Modi as well during the initial months.

A career diplomat, Misri has been Private Secretary to Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh from October 2012 to May 2014, and later on was Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from May 2014 to July 2014 during the transition period.

He was also Under Secretary in the Office of the External Affairs Minister of India I.K. Gujral from November 1996 to April 1997, and later on became Private Secretary to Gujral when he became Prime Minister from April 1997 to March 1998.

He was also Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office from March 2012 to October 2012, before he became the PS to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.