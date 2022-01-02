Omicron cases dip, tally stands at 1,540 in India

India recorded fewer new cases of Omicron on New Year’s Day, logging 161 fresh infections that kept with the dip since Friday after reporting highest single-day spikes for two consecutive days on December 29 and 30. The country’s tally for the new coronavirus variant stood at 1,540 as cases were detected across 23 states and Union territories, Trend reports citing Times of India.

Maharashtra remained on top of the pile with 460 cases so far after it added six new infections detected in Pune on Saturday. It is followed by Delhi with 351 total cases, 136 in Gujarat and 121 in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan detected 52 new cases of Omicron, taking the state’s tally to 121. A senior health department official said: “Among the new cases, 38 were found in Jaipur.” Four of the patients had come in contact with foreign travelers.

Delhi reported 31 new cases, taking its count to 351, but the patients either didn’t show any symptoms or suffered mild discomfort. Gujarat recorded 23 new cases in 24 hours, including 11 in Ahmedabad and four in Surat. Ahmedabad alone has recorded 50 cases so far. In Bengal, a man who had entered the state through the India-Bangladesh border at Petrapol tested positive on Saturday, as did another from Odisha. This took the state’s count to 17.