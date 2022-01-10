Urjit Patel, former India central bank governor, appointed AIIB vice president
Urjit Patel, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, India's central bank, has been appointed as a vice president of the Beijing-based multilateral funding institution Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
The bank, launched in January 2016, has 1o5 approved members worldwide, including Nepal.
Patel, 58, will be one of the five vice presidents of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) with 3-year tenure, according to Indian media reports.
